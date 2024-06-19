Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director James Augustus Manzi Sells 5,000 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50.

James Augustus Manzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,205. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 12-month low of C$61.85 and a 12-month high of C$87.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJ

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.