Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.19

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Steem has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $90.21 million and $3.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,495.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.37 or 0.00605180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00114014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00258125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00067969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,468,801 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

