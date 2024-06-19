Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10,209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
