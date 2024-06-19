Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $902,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

