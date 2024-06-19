Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,362. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

