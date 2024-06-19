ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 112 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $457.30 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.99 and a 200-day moving average of $405.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

