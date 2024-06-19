ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after acquiring an additional 702,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

