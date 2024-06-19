ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,717,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 635.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 190,073 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

