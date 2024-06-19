ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ESGE stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.



The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Featured Stories

