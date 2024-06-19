ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $40,471,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

