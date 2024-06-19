Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 464,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 398,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.30.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 150.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. Research analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company's stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Further Reading

