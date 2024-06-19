Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Trading Down 0.1%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Spectris Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

