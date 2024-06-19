SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 56.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $810,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

