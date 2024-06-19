SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPMD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 591,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.