SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Purchased by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 2.08% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 40,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,222. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.