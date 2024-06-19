SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 387,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 271,193 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $41.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,099. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

