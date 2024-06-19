South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.45) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 370 ($4.70) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
South32 Price Performance
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
