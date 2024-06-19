Somerset Trust Co Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,444,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

