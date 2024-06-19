Somerset Trust Co Purchases 626 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. 6,712,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,083. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

