Somerset Trust Co Has $4.81 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.79. 2,956,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,109. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

