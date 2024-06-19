Somerset Trust Co Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.09. 1,506,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.22. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

