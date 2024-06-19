Somerset Trust Co Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $104.77. 3,991,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.