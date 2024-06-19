Somerset Trust Co Buys 278 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after buying an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average of $275.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

