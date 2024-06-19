Somerset Trust Co Buys 19,169 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 532,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $8,538,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,332,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 982,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,705,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 33,711,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

