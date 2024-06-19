Somerset Trust Co Buys 10,494 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 412.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 6,733,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

