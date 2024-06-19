Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 38,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 251,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Solvay Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.