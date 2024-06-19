Smog (SMOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.90 Million

Smog (SMOG) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Smog token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and $150,578.44 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smog has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smog

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03682385 USD and is up 13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $212,986.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

