Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and United Homes Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 1.50 $123.18 million N/A N/A United Homes Group $421.47 million 0.68 $125.06 million $5.68 1.05

Profitability

United Homes Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A United Homes Group 82.93% -295.76% 32.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus price target of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than United Homes Group.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

