Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 196,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 78,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINK. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $668,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

