Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Decreases By 8.9%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 359,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

EMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.