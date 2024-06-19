Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declines By 7.1%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.20. The company had a trading volume of 279,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,834,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 61,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.