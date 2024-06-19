Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Grows By 11.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
KPDCF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel DC REIT
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.