Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Grows By 11.0%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

KPDCF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.