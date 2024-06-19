Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Rises By 7.2%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. 703,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.