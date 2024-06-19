Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Expands By 9.0%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.8 days.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.