Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Expands By 9.0%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 296,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.8 days.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

