Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Decreases By 7.2%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Intrusion Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of INTZ opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intrusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

