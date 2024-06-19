Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Decreases By 7.2%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Intrusion Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of INTZ opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $27.60.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
