Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Rises By 7.1%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 79,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,828,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,905. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

