Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Grows By 7.6%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,270,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 29,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,630,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

