Short Interest in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Declines By 8.0%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fresh2 Group Price Performance
Shares of FRES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 49,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,280. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Fresh2 Group
