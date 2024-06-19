Short Interest in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Declines By 8.0%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fresh2 Group Price Performance

Shares of FRES stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 49,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,280. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

About Fresh2 Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.