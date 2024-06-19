Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Declines By 9.6%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 745,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

