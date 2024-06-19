Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Drops By 7.6%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,028. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

