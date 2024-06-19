Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Drops By 7.9%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,214. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

