Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Decreases By 7.2%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 715,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

EE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,376. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

