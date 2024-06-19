Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rises By 5.9%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EEFT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 300,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,402. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.47. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euronet Worldwide
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.