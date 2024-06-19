Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rises By 5.9%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,621.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $127,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 300,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,402. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.47. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

