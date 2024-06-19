Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expands By 6.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 34,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get EQT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 6,687,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.