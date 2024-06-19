Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Drops By 5.6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 50,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,192.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 597,279 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 22.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 776,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.