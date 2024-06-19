Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Declines By 8.7%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 596,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EME traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.68. The stock had a trading volume of 352,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

