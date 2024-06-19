Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Decreases By 7.3%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,141. The stock has a market cap of $857.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 20.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 106.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 18.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.