Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreases By 13.6%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,185.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.02. The stock had a trading volume of 356,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $313.87 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

