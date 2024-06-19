Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Drops By 9.2%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $78,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 805,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

