Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 7.5%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,224,000 after buying an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DJCO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $402.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%.

DJCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

